Jacqueline Risley
Jacqueline Adolphine (Mortimore) Risley, 65, of Blackgum died Sept. 24, 2020, in Tahlequah, Okla.
Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Monday at Box Cemetery in Vian, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.
She is survived by her husband, Dean; a son, Dean Risley Jr.; three sisters, Louise and Odette Coole and Monique Marriott; two brothers, Derrick and Joffrè Mortimore; two grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be 2-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home, where the family will greet from 4-6 p.m.
Published in Times Record from Sep. 25 to Sep. 26, 2020.