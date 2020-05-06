|
|
Jacquetta Lane-Lunson
It is with great sadness that the family of Jacquetta Jean Lane-Lunson announces her passing on May 1, 2020, in Fayetteville at the age of 66. She was born Aug. 21, 1953, in Seminole, Okla., the second of five children born to J. Paul Lane II and Sara Dean Simmons Lane. Jacquetta attended McAlester Public Schools and graduated in 1971. She attended Oklahoma University, Northeastern State university and graduated with honors from the University of Life.
The blessing of her life came with the birth of her miracle baby, Cassady Brooke. Jacquetta married Gary Lunson and they were blessed with 22 wonderful years together. Jacquetta lived life to the fullest, with a huge heart and a gypsy soul. Her sense of adventure and wanderlust was ever present and provided her with several lifetimes worth of memories and great stories. She poured her love of life into Cassady and her grandchildren. YaYa was her grandchildren's pied piper and the crazy, fun aunt to her siblings' children, always leading them in search of unforgettable adventures. Quetta was a constant champion of the disadvantaged and all creatures, large and small. She loved riding horses, fishing, boating, listening to live music and last, but not least, dancing anytime and anywhere.
Jacquetta was preceded in death by her father, J. Paul Lane II.
Quetta is survived by her mother, Sara Lane of McAlester, Okla.; her husband, Gary Lunson of Fort Smith; a daughter, Cassady Craig Watkins and husband Chris; three beloved grandchildren, Layla, Brenner and Cohen, all of Farmington; a sister, Janan Lane; three brothers, J. Paul III, Jerry and James and their spouses; several uncles, aunts, cousins, nephews and nieces; and herlifelong family friend Carol Cappo.
Private celebration of Jacquetta's life will be held Saturday, May 9 at Mildred B. Cooper Chapel in Bella Vista. She will be interned at a later date in McAlester.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to River Valley Regional Food Bank, 1617 S. Zero St., Fort Smith, AR 72901 or online at www.rvrfoodbank.org; or Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma, 2119 N. Main St., McAlester, OK 74501 or online at www. okfoodbank.org.
Published in Times Record on May 7, 2020