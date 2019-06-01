|
Jacquin Garcia
Jacquin Garcia, 72, of Van Buren passed away May 30, 2019, at a Barling nursing home. She was born Feb. 26, 1947, to Ernest and Juanita (Hughes) Beck. She worked in construction for many years and also worked and volunteered at Spiro Nursing Home. She was of the Jehovah Witness faith and was preceded in death by her grandson, Sebastian Langland.
She is survived by her daughters, Connie Langland of Barling and Sheila Cisneros of Van Buren; two sons, William "Chuck" Ritter of Spiro and David Ritter and his wife Sheila of Sioux City, S.D.; a brother, Jack Beck of Maude, Okla.; 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and family friend, Mike Baize of Maude.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith with burial at Oak Cemetery in Fort Smith.
Pallbearers will be William and David Ritter, Billy Owens, Tommy Coker, Jeremiah Langland and William Ritter Jr.
The family will visit with friends 5-7P p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to HOPE Humane Society, 3800 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith, AR 72904.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerputmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on June 2, 2019