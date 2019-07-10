|
|
James Adney
James Marvin Adney, 77, of Chester passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at his home. He was born Sept. 24, 1941 in Winslow. He was a retired maintenance supervisor for Devils Den State Park.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Virgil Lee Adney.
Survivors include his daughter, Sheila Robbins of Chester; sisters, Wanda Duggin of Winslow, Ellen Seratt of Chester, Margie Sisemore of Mountainburg, Cathy Romine of Mountainburg, Louise Duggin of Chester and Lois McCorkle of Arizona; brothers, Fred Henson of Fayetteville, Ernest "Boone" Henson of Winslow, Georgie Henson of Brentwood and Joseph Henson of Arkansas; three grandchildren, Rebecca Hamilton, Tabitha Stigall and Shyanna Robbins; and nine great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Coil Cemetery in Winslow, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.
Published in Times Record on July 11, 2019