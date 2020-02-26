|
James Atchley Sr.
James Leroy Atchley Sr., 73, of Greenwood passed away Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at a Fort Smith hospital. He was a retired timber marker for the U.S. Department of Agriculture, a member of First Baptist Church in Greenwood and a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War.
He was preceded in death by a son, James Leroy Atchley Jr.
He is survived by his wife, Drusilla Atchley; a daughter, Angela Atchley of Van Buren; a brother, John W. Atchley of Mena; and two sisters, Dorothy Edwards of Mena and Maxine Lee of Smithville, Okla.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28 at First Baptist Church in Greenwood with burial at Liberty Cemetery, under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
Viewing will begin at 9 a.m. Friday at the church.
Pallbearers will be Terry Davis, Benny Mitchell, Terry Keener, Roy Handy, Drew Davis and Austin Jacobs.
Honorary pallbearers will be Raymond McGrath, Ram Montanna, Jim Rogers, Doug Webb, John Coleman and Scott Sanders.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 27, 2020