James Bailey
James H. Bailey, 76, of Fort Smith passed away Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at a local hospital. He was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Vietnam War and a retired insurance agent.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harvey and Margie (Smith) Bailey.
He survived by his wife, Joyce (Kibbe) Bailey of the home; a daughter, Kim Blackston and husband Troy of Springdale; a son, Jamie Bailey and wife Angela of Van Buren; two sisters, Shirlene Foydl of California and Jeannine Gregory of Van Buren; and four grandchildren, Tyler and Teagan Blackston, both of Springdale, and Dustin Belt and Addison Bailey, both of Van Buren.
No services will be held at this time. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
