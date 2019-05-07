|
|
James Barnard Sr.
James Barnard Sr., 80, of Van Buren, died May 6, 2019, following a brief illness. He was born April 10, 1939, near Loudon, Tenn., the son of late Alfie and Clinton Barnard, and was the youngest of six siblings.
On Sept. 7, 1957, he married Joyce Klotz, who survives him. He is also survived by his three children, daughter Ronda Turner of Oklahoma City, daughter Jean Barnard of Denver and son James Jr. of Arkansas City, Kan.; and grandchildren, Casey R., Casey D., Tyler, Cole and Dylan.
He graduated from Nazarene Bible College in Colorado Springs, Colo., in 1971 and served as a pastor until 1978, while finishing his career as a top sales representative in the building materials industry. Following his retirement, he spent 17 years driving a school bus for Fort Smith School District, where he thoroughly enjoyed his time and interactions with children and their teachers.
James was an avid outdoorsman who loved spending time with family and friends. His kind and giving nature was a gift shared with many, as he was most happy making others feel loved and happy. He will be dearly missed.
Service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, May 10, 2019, at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.
Published in Times Record on May 8, 2019