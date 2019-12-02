|
|
James Barnes Jr.
James Bernard Barnes Jr., 60, of Alma passed away Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at his home. He was born April 10, 1959, in Bradenton, Fla. James was a proud U.S. Army veteran. He spent many years traveling the country for work and lived many places throughout his life. He settled in Alma to be close to his children and grandchildren, who he adored. He was a devoted member of B'nai Israel Fellowship, which was very much a part of his family.
He was preceded in death by his father, James Barnes Sr.; and a brother, Scotty Lee Green.
He was a loving father to his son, James Barnes III of Alma; and his daughters, Heather Smith of Alma and Debra Littleton of Fort Smith. James is also survived by his mother, Mary Green of Alma; three siblings, Vern Barnes of Strang, Okla., Kimberly Barnes of Tontitown and Christina Netherton and husband Brad of Bentonville; seven grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
No services are scheduled at this time. Cremation is under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 3, 2019