Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
(479) 783-0503
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
5:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ For The World Church
4401 Windsor Drive
Fort Smith, AR
1941 - 2019
James Barnett Obituary
James Barnett
James Dillon Barnett, 79, of Fort Smith died Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Monday at Christ For The World Church in Fort Smith with burial at noon at Fair Hill/Knot Hole Cemetery in Cameron under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
He is survived by three sons; Rex, Wally and Robert Steward; a sister, Lois Oliver; three brothers, Charlie, Ray and Robert Barnett; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5:30-6:30 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 10, 2019
