James Barnett
James Dillon Barnett, 79, of Fort Smith died Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Monday at Christ For The World Church in Fort Smith with burial at noon at Fair Hill/Knot Hole Cemetery in Cameron under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
He is survived by three sons; Rex, Wally and Robert Steward; a sister, Lois Oliver; three brothers, Charlie, Ray and Robert Barnett; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5:30-6:30 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 10, 2019