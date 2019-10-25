|
James Batey
James Ernest Batey, 65, of Fort Smith died Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019.
Family-held memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Waylon Jones Complex in Roland. Cremation is under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
He is survived by his wife, Cynthia Oliver; three daughters, Krystal Bollinger, Stacy Green and Tracy Barr; four sisters, Doris Maples, June Batey, Tina Shelby and Tonya Lyon; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 26, 2019