Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
(479) 783-0503
Resources
More Obituaries for James Batey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Batey

Send Flowers
James Batey Obituary
James Batey
James Ernest Batey, 65, of Fort Smith died Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019.
Family-held memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Waylon Jones Complex in Roland. Cremation is under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
He is survived by his wife, Cynthia Oliver; three daughters, Krystal Bollinger, Stacy Green and Tracy Barr; four sisters, Doris Maples, June Batey, Tina Shelby and Tonya Lyon; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.