James Bell
James "Jim" Edward Bell, 75, of Van Buren passed on June 13, 2020. He was born May 1, 1945, in Fort Smith to John Joseph Bell and Margaret Delaney Pinkerton Bell. Jim was a retired businessman who ran bingo at the Fort Smith VFW for the last several years. He loved NASCAR and was a former race car driver and owner at Tri State Speedway, where he won several races and earned multiple titles. He loved Razorback football and basketball and especially enjoyed watching his twin daughters play basketball throughout junior high and high school.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; a son, James Bell Jr.; a brother, Joseph "Sonny" Andrew Bell; and four sisters, Dorothy Tucker, Kathryn Jones, Phyllis Mann and Marilyn Parvin.
He is survived by a brother, Gary Don Bell of Fort Smith; six daughters, Tonnie McIntyre of Pleasant Hill, Calif., Debbie Schuett of Rocklin, Calif., Tammy Riggins of Medford, Ore., Khristian Bell and Cassie Bell, both of Fort Smith, and Maggie Bell of Hackett; 10 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; as well as extended family and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 18 at Rye Hill Baptist Church with burial service at Woodlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel.
Public viewing will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.
Pallbearers will be Gary Johnson, Tilley Evans, Mack McKinley, Cody Sprabery, Frank Beckman and Bryant Walker.
Honorary pallbearers are Roy Pigg and Jim's fellow race car drivers at Tri State Speedway.
Published in Times Record from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.