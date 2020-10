Or Copy this URL to Share

James Bozeman

James Bozeman, 74, of Van Buren died Oct. 15, 2020.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home.

He is survived by five daughters, Sherry Allen, Susan Yocum, Linda Yuones, Tammy Langston and Vickie Bozeman; two sons, Tommy and Larry Burks; two brothers, Harold and Kevin Bozeman; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



