DOWDEN FUNERAL HOME
710 US Hwy 270
Heavener, OK 74937
918-653-2222
James Brown
Viewing
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
DOWDEN FUNERAL HOME
710 US Hwy 270
Heavener, OK 74937
Viewing
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
DOWDEN FUNERAL HOME
710 US Hwy 270
Heavener, OK 74937
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
8:30 AM - 2:00 PM
DOWDEN FUNERAL HOME
710 US Hwy 270
Heavener, OK 74937
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
2:00 PM
DOWDEN FUNERAL HOME
710 US Hwy 270
Heavener, OK 74937
James Brown Obituary
James Brown
James "PeeWee" Dean Brown, 72, of Heavener died Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, in Heavener.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday at Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel in Heavener with burial at Hontubby Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Diane; a daughter, Laura Daves; a son, Jerry Brown; two brothers, Henry and William Brown; and a grandchild.
Viewing will be noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and 8:30 a.m. until service time Friday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 15, 2020
