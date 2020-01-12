|
James Brown
James "PeeWee" Dean Brown, 72, of Heavener died Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, in Heavener.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday at Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel in Heavener with burial at Hontubby Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Diane; a daughter, Laura Daves; a son, Jerry Brown; two brothers, Henry and William Brown; and a grandchild.
Viewing will be noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and 8:30 a.m. until service time Friday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 15, 2020