James Bullington Jr.

James Bullington Jr. of Fort Smith passed away Oct. 30, 2020. He was the retired owner of James Bullington & Son Roofing.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Sue Bullington; four sons, Bob Bullington of Greenwood and James Lee Bullington, David Bullington and Robbie Bullington, all of Fort Smith; a daughter, Elisha Bullington; three grandsons; nine granddaughters; and four great-grandchildren.

Memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.



