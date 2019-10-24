|
|
James Burnett
James D. Burnett, 94, of Alma passed away Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at a local hospital. He was a retired elementary school teacher and principal for Battiest Public School System in Oklahoma. He was a decorated World War II Navy veteran.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William & Clara (Allen) Burnett; a son, James A. (Jim) Burnett; a sister, Vivienne Burnett; a great-granddaughter, Elizabeth Burnett.
He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Imogene of the home; a son, Robert Burnett and wife Jan of Van Buren; a daughter-in-law, Daphane Burnett of Fayetteville; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Family-held memorial service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Alma. Arrangements and cremation were under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 25, 2019