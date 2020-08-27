James Cheline
James Cheline 94, of Cameron passed away Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at his home. He was born in North Henderson, Illi., in 1925 to Raymond and Bessie Cheline.
Jim was a U.S. Army veteran of World War II. He served in the European Theatre under Gen. Patton, including the Battle of the Bulge. After leaving the military, he returned home to North Henderson to farm for many years.
Upon retirement from farming, he traveled in an RV for 7 years with Marilyn, seeing many places and meeting lots of new friends along the way. In 1995, they moved to Cameron to help run a ranch with their daughter and son-in-law. Jim married Flossie in 2006. He was a hardworking man who was always willing to help another person out.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Marilyn Cheline; a brother, Robert Cheline; and a son, Bruce Cheline.
He is survived by his wife, Flossie Cheline of Cameron; a daughter, Peggy Hansel (Steve) of Cameron; a stepdaughter, Donna Ridenour of Cameron; nine grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be at a later date at Oaklawn Memorial Garden in Galesburg, Ill. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
To place online condolences, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com
.