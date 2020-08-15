1/1
James Chesser
James Chesser
James Earl Chesser, age 76, of Clarksville went to be with his Lord and Savior on Aug. 12, 2020. He was born Nov. 4, 1943, in Spadra to Earl Newton and Virgia "Lorene" Chesser.
He was a member of River Valley Grace Lutheran Church in Lamar. He was a 1961 graduate of Clarksville High School and received his Bachelor of Science degree from the University of the Ozarks in 1966. He worked as an independent boat sales representative for Xpress Boats for 30-plus years and retired in 2006.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Darla Sue Ryan; and a great-granddaughter, Autumn Vaught.
He is survived by his wife, Joy Chesser; a sister, Kathy Pitts (Robert) of Clarksville; a son, Brent Chesser (Lorrie) of Lamar; two daughters, Caitlin Williams (Carey) of Rogers and Kimberly Germany (Lewis) of Springdale; five grandchildren, Hailey Rocko (Joe) of Springdale, Blake Vaught (Jennifer) of Branson, Mo., Scott Hughes of Charlottesville, Va., Dakota Travis (Janice) of Highfill and Chelsea Travis of Bentonville; and seven great-grandchildren.
Memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17 at River Valley Grace Lutheran Church, 922 W. Main St., Lamar, with Pastor Herb Swanson officiating. Private burial will be at a later date at Oakland Cemetery in Clarksville, under the direction of Hardwicke Funeral Home.
Honorary pallbearers are Joe Troutt, Reggie Holstead, Denton Tumbleson, Joe Rocko, Blake Vaught, Scott Hughes, Dakota Travis, Garrett Vaught and Dennis Stewart.
His online guestbook is available at www.hardwickefuneral.com.

Published in Times Record from Aug. 15 to Aug. 17, 2020.
