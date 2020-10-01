James Cornett
James Cornett, 63, of Greenwood passed away Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at a local hospital. He was a self-employed concrete finisher.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Evelyn (Mars) Cornett.
He is survived by two sons, Brad Springwater and wife Cassandra of Odessa, Texas, and Travis Jordan and wife Carlisa of Springdale; a brother, Arthur Cornett of Farmington; four sisters, Roberta Joyce of Coppers Cove, Texas, Della Wilson of Georgetown, Texas, Rebecca Lash of Round Rock, Texas, and Nancy Mahaffey of Fayetteville; two granddaughters; and four grandsons.
There will be no formal services at this time. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
