James Degnan
James "J.J." Degnan, 24, of Greenwood passed away Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, in Fort Smith. He was a self-employed landscaper.
He is survived by two sons, Emmett Lane and Brady James; his parents, James and Janet Degnan of Greenwood and Christy Myers of Fort Smith; a brother, Dustin Williams and wife Andrea of Charleston; two sisters, Brooke Butler and husband Lance of Greenwood and Jesika Degnan and fiancé Jonathan Gooch of Greenwood; and his grandparents, Kay and Tom Degnan of Rochester, N.Y., Betty Fredrick of Fort Smith and Vickie Pierce of Van Buren.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at McConnell Funeral Home Chapel in Greenwood with burial at Cross Cemetery.
Viewing will be 1-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, where the family will visit with friends from 5-7 p.m.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 8, 2020