James Dehart
James Kenneth Dehart, 67, of Heavener died Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, in Heavener.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday at First Baptist Church in Heavener with burial at Hontubby Cemetery under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home in Heavener.
He is survived by his wife, Donna; two daughters, Jennifer Yandell and Angie Turner; three sons, Eric and Wesley Dehart and Bucky Hunt; his mother, Levon Dehart; two sisters, Judy Scott and Linda Dehart; 12 grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 8, 2019