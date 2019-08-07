Home

DOWDEN FUNERAL HOME
710 US Hwy 270
Heavener, OK 74937
918-653-2222
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
DOWDEN FUNERAL HOME
710 US Hwy 270
Heavener, OK 74937
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Heavener, OK
James Dehart Obituary
James Dehart
James Kenneth Dehart, 67, of Heavener died Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, in Heavener.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday at First Baptist Church in Heavener with burial at Hontubby Cemetery under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home in Heavener.
He is survived by his wife, Donna; two daughters, Jennifer Yandell and Angie Turner; three sons, Eric and Wesley Dehart and Bucky Hunt; his mother, Levon Dehart; two sisters, Judy Scott and Linda Dehart; 12 grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 8, 2019
