James Delaney, 42, of Ozark died Tuesday, May 26, 2020, in Ozark.
No services are scheduled at this time. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home.
He is survived by his wife, Sherry.

Published in Times Record from Jun. 2 to Jun. 6, 2020.
