1/1
James Denton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Denton
James Alfred Denton, 79, of Fort Smith went to be with his Lord and Savior on Oct. 11, 2020. He was born July 16, 1941, in Fort Smith to Lawrence and Ollie Denton. He was a U.S. Army veteran and a member of First Church of God in Van Buren.
He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Olivia Lea Mull; and his wife, Juanita.
He is survived by three children, Rodney Denton (Denise), Edna Mull (Barry) and Tom Denton (Ina); six grandchildren, Michelle Denton, Michael Denton, Angela Ledbetter, Hailee Denton, Tara Denton, Blayde Denton and Stephen Mull; six great-grandchildren; several other special grandchildren; and a sister, Laura Crowder.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the staffs at Brookdale Assisted Living and Methodist Village Care Center for their great care and love.
Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, at Roselawn Cemetery in Fort Smith with Brother Tom Lawson officiating, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel.
Pallbearers will be Michael Denton, Stephen Mull, Blayde Denton, C.J. Giza, Joey Bartlett, Matt Giza and Jon Smith.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Heart to Heart Pregnancy Center, 417 S. 16th St., Fort Smith, AR 72901.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
(479) 783-0503
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lewis Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved