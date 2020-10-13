James Denton

James Alfred Denton, 79, of Fort Smith went to be with his Lord and Savior on Oct. 11, 2020. He was born July 16, 1941, in Fort Smith to Lawrence and Ollie Denton. He was a U.S. Army veteran and a member of First Church of God in Van Buren.

He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Olivia Lea Mull; and his wife, Juanita.

He is survived by three children, Rodney Denton (Denise), Edna Mull (Barry) and Tom Denton (Ina); six grandchildren, Michelle Denton, Michael Denton, Angela Ledbetter, Hailee Denton, Tara Denton, Blayde Denton and Stephen Mull; six great-grandchildren; several other special grandchildren; and a sister, Laura Crowder.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the staffs at Brookdale Assisted Living and Methodist Village Care Center for their great care and love.

Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, at Roselawn Cemetery in Fort Smith with Brother Tom Lawson officiating, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel.

Pallbearers will be Michael Denton, Stephen Mull, Blayde Denton, C.J. Giza, Joey Bartlett, Matt Giza and Jon Smith.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Heart to Heart Pregnancy Center, 417 S. 16th St., Fort Smith, AR 72901.



