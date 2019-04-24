|
James Dix
James Edward Dix, 54, of Fort Smith passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019. He was born April 13, 1965, in Fort Smith to John and Brenda (Conrad) Dix. James was a senior operator on the retort at Mars Corp. He was a former Boy Scout leader, church league baseball coach and East Side Baptist Church Sunday school teacher.
He was preceded in death by his brother, John Robert Dix.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Rye Hill Baptist Church with burial at Glendale Cemetery in Logan County, under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
He is survived by his wife, Sherry of the home; two sons, Travis Dix of Lemoore, Calif., and Mitchell Rockwood of Fort Smith; one daughter, Rhonda Fain of Broken Arrow, Okla.; his parents, John and Brenda Dix of Spiro; two brothers, Todd Dix of Fort Smith and Toby Dix of Sapulpa, Okla.; one sister, Cynthia Pullen of Hot Springs; and one grandson, Judah Fain.
Pallbearers will be Travis and Toby Dix, Mitchell Rockwood, Dolan Kizer, Carl Schneider and Doyle Thresher.
The family will visit with friends 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to Rye Hill Baptist Church, 11521 Old Highway 71, Fort Smith, AR 72916.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 25, 2019