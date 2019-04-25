|
James Dix
James Dix, 54, of Fort Smith died Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Rye Hill Baptist Church with burial at Glendale Cemetery in Logan County under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
He is survived by his wife, Sherry; a daughter, Rhonda Fain; two sons, Travis Dix and Mitchell Rockwood; his parents, Brenda and John Dix; a sister, Cynthia Pullan; and two brothers, Todd and Toby Dix.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 26, 2019
