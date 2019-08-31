|
James Dugan II
James "Levi" Dugan II left this world on Aug. 21, 2019, in Florida to continue to do what he loved: fish and watch over his family. He was born July 30, 1999, in Fort Smith. He was a graduate of Hackett High School. He worked very hard to get his diploma and was proud of that achievement. He was a hard worker and loved working for AA Seamless Gutters. He was the greatest father, husband, son, son-in-law, grandson and brother that anyone could ask for in this life.
He leaves behind his best friend and wife, Sierrah Dugan to carry on his memory and the great stories he loved to tell; his parents, Lisa Titsworth Hughes and Steven "Robbie" Dugan; two sisters, Rachel Walter and Taylor Thompson; one brother, Steven Dugan; many stepsisters and stepbrothers; his grandmothers, Jeanne Titsworth and Suzy Rose; his children, Rayna Tryon, Dawson Butler and Staley and Kimber Dugan; his stepchildren, Raelynn Vinsant and Richard and Wesley Bagley; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Claude Titsworth Jr. and Jim Dugan.
Please join us in celebrating Levi's life at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7 , 2019, at Memorial Baptist Church in Hackett.
Cremation is under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial account is setup for his family at Farmers Bank.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 5, 2019