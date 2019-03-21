|
James Dyer
James Dyer, 77, of Rudy died Sunday, March 17, 2019.
Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Morrison Cemetery under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.
He is survived by his wife, Dorothy; two daughters, Sherry Galyen and Rhonda Wooden; two sons, James and Richard Dyer; two sisters, Marie Tedder and Sue Voss; a brother, Walter Dyer; and numerous grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 22, 2019
