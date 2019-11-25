|
James Farmer
James Virgil Farmer, 88, of Sallisaw died Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Sallisaw.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Eastside Baptist Church in Sallisaw with burial at Sallisaw City Cemetery under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.
He is survived by three sons, James, Stephen and Barry Farmer, all of Sallisaw; 10 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home, where the family will greet from 6-8 p.m.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 26, 2019