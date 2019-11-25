Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mallory-Martin Family Funeral Home
123 S Wheeler Ave
Sallisaw, OK 74955
(918) 775-4446
Resources
More Obituaries for James Farmer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Farmer

Send Flowers
James Farmer Obituary
James Farmer
James Virgil Farmer, 88, of Sallisaw died Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Sallisaw.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Eastside Baptist Church in Sallisaw with burial at Sallisaw City Cemetery under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.
He is survived by three sons, James, Stephen and Barry Farmer, all of Sallisaw; 10 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home, where the family will greet from 6-8 p.m.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -