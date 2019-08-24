|
|
James Farrell
James M. Farrell, 85, of Fort Smith passed away Aug. 20, 2019. He was born Sept. 2, 1933, in Loogootee, Ind., to the late Vernon and Alberta Farrell. He was a longtime resident of Indianapolis where he worked at J.L. Simmons for over 25 years and Schuster's Block. He was a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church and volunteered at St. Vincent de Paul. James moved to Fort Smith in 2017 to be closer to his son, Michael.
James was preceded in death by his loving wife of 55 years, Betty Farrell.
He is survived by his son, Michael Farrell (Laura Moore-Farrell); daughter, Brenda Farrell (Jeff Lonigro); nine grandchildren; and his siblings, Alan Farrell, Barbara Link, Martha Love and Larry Farrell.
Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 4650 N. Shadeland Ave., Indianapolis, with visitation held one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at 3:30 p.m. Monday at St. Johns Cemetery in Loogootee. Arrangements provided by Legacy Cremation and Funeral Services — Lawrence.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 3001 E. 30th St., Indianapolis, IN 46218 or via www.svdpindy.org.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 25, 2019