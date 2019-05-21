|
|
James Faulkner
James Lewis Faulkner, better known by his loved ones as "Jimmy," "Dad" or "Papa," passed away May 19, 2019, at the age of 79 at Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith. Jimmy was born Jan. 14, 1940, to Lewis and Mary Lee Faulkner in Mena. Although he lived the last 20 years of his life in Greenwood, he always considered his home to be Mena, the place where he grew up, met his wife, raised two children and pursued a 30-year career with U.S. Motors. After retirement, he relocated to Greenwood where he enjoyed tinkering in his shop, diligently following the stock market and solving the world's problems over coffee with friends.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Linda Faulkner; two sons, Bob Faulkner of Huntsville, Ala., and Scott Faulkner and wife Valerie of Fort Smith; two grandchildren, Josh Faulkner and partner Alma Pena and Abby Saviers and husband Robert; one great-grandchild, Dahlia Faulkner; as well as his siblings and their spouses, Nancy Abbott, Linda and Jimbo Davis, Jack Faulkner and Carla and Steve Mosley; and brothers-in-law, Gus Abbott and Dick Goodgame.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Doris Abbott and Nodene Goodgame; brother-in-law, Tom Abbott; and daughter-in-law, Donna Faulkner.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Beasley Wood Chapel, with Brother Fred Salter and Brother Donnie Jewell officiating. Interment will follow at Pinecrest Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Gus Abbott, Jimmy Abbott, Dick Goodgame, LaDell Risenhoover, Shawn Walker, Josh Faulkner and Robert Saviers.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Beasley Wood Funeral Home in Mena.
Online obituary is available at www.beasleywoodfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on May 22, 2019