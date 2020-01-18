|
James Fine
James "Jim" Carroll Fine, of Owasso, Okla., was born May 23, 1931, to Carroll and Evalene Fine in Mountainburg. He peacefully departed this life on Jan. 16, 2020, at his home at the age of 88.
Jim served as an Army infantryman in the Korean War. He was awarded the Purple Heart medal and Combat Infantry badge. After the war, Jim returned to the Fort Smith area, where he met the love of his life, Leota Arnold, at a local roller rink and they became very accomplished skaters. They were married Feb. 11, 1956.
Jim attended the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville through the GI Bill, where he received a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering. His degree led him to a career in the petroleum industry that began in Oklahoma. His expertise in the petroleum industry would eventually take him all over the world and served him well, until his retirement in 1999.
After retirement Jim devoted much time and effort reconnecting with other veterans of Company L, 21st Infantry Regiment. The annual reunions became a highlight of Jim's and Leota's lives. Jim was also instrumental in compiling, editing and publishing the book "Love, Labor and Laughter," a compilation of war stories from 16 of the men of Company L (Love Company), published in 2000.
Jim was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Leota Fine; his parents; and his grandparents.
He is survived by two sons, Michael Fine and wife Princess of Tulsa and Brian Fine and wife Rita of Owasso; and a granddaughter, Madison Fine and husband Juan Zambrano of Houston.
Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at Ocker Funeral Home in Alma with interment at Peters Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Folds of Honor online at www.foldsofhonor.org/donate.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 19, 2020