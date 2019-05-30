|
|
James Fridell Jr.
James "Ben" Benford Fridell Jr. was born July 15, 1961, and passed from this life May 26, 2019, at the age of 57 in Eleva, Wis. He was an electrical improvement facilitator at Gerdau Steel in Fort Smith. Ben was a devoted husband, loving son and father and a proud Papaw.
He is survived by his wife, Pam Fridell of Witcherville; children, Katelyn and Jake Davis of Eleva, James "J.B." Fridell of Los Angeles; stepchildren, Danielle and Whit Overton of Greenwood and James Fry of Witcherville; grandchildren, Bella Williams and Bear and Boone Davis; parents, Jim Fridell of Bearden and Ann Livingston of Bearden; siblings, Russell and Frances Fridell of Bearden, Nicole and Jason Humphries of Sparkman; and aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Ben was preceded in death by his sister, Kelly Ann Fridell; and beloved uncles, Jim Kelly and Wilbur Eastham.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Fellowship Baptist Church in Witcherville. Graveside service will follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery No. 2 in Abbott.
Visitation will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Friday at McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood. Family will be present from 5-7 p.m.
Not only will Ben be remembered for his kindness, generosity, quick wit and sense of humor, but also his willingness to protect others. He was a hero as he made the ultimate sacrifice to protect his grandchildren. He will be in our hearts forever.
Pallbearers will be Chris Yarberry, Seth Parker, Brian Mitchell, Darrell Hayes, Ray Watson and Bob Blassingame.
Honorary pallbearers are Chad and Jeff Kelly and Lewin and Kevin Eastham.
At the family's request, in lieu of flowers donations may be made in Ben's honor to , 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607 or online at donate.lovetotherescue.org.
