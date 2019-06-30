|
|
|
James Galloway
James "Dave" Galloway, 101, of Fort Smith died Saturday, June 29, 2019.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith with burial with military honors at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith.
He is survived by his wife, Helen; four daughters, Virginia Thornton, Sharron Atkinson, Linda Phipps and Vicki McLemore; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on July 1, 2019