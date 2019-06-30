Home

Ocker-Putman Funeral Home
4500 Jenny Lind Rd
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 646-5555
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ocker-Putman Funeral Home
4500 Jenny Lind Rd
Fort Smith, AR 72901
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Ocker-Putman Funeral Home
4500 Jenny Lind Rd
Fort Smith, AR 72901
James Galloway Obituary
James Galloway
James "Dave" Galloway, 101, of Fort Smith died Saturday, June 29, 2019.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith with burial with military honors at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith.
He is survived by his wife, Helen; four daughters, Virginia Thornton, Sharron Atkinson, Linda Phipps and Vicki McLemore; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on July 1, 2019
