Ocker-Putman Funeral Home
4500 Jenny Lind Rd
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 646-5555
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ocker-Putman Funeral Home
4500 Jenny Lind Rd
Fort Smith, AR 72901
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Ocker-Putman Funeral Home
4500 Jenny Lind Rd
Fort Smith, AR 72901
James Galloway Obituary
James Galloway
James "Dave" Galloway, 101, of Fort Smith passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019. He was born April 28, 1918, in Muldrow to James B. and Flosie (Lee) Galloway. He was a World War II Navy veteran and a lifetime member of the American Legion Post No. 31, Muldrow Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 8384 and Disabled American Veterans. Dave was a retired driver for White Dairy, the longest standing member of the Sebastian County Sheriff's Department Mounted Patrol, a 60-year member of UCT and a member of the South 46th Street Church of Christ.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Frank and Paul Galloway; two sisters, Irene Fultz and Pauline Sagley; and a daughter, Pamela Galloway.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith with burial with honors at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Helen; four daughters, Virginia Thornton and her husband Larry of Fort Smith, Sharron Atkinson of Greenwood, Linda Phipps and her husband Dave of Wagoner, Okla., and Vicki McLemore of Lexington, N.C.; 14 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will visit with friends 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers are Jimmy, Ronnie, Randy and Timmy Galloway, Joe David Sagley and Jake Atkinson.
Honorary pallbearers will be his nephews and members of American Legion Post No. 31, Muldrow VFW Post No. 8384 and the Sebastian County Sheriff's Department Mounted Patrol.
Memorials may be made to American Legion Post No. 31, 4901 Midland Blvd., Fort Smith, AR 72904; or Muldrow VFW Post No. 8384, 112324 S. 4740 Road, Muldrow, OK 74948.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerputmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on July 2, 2019
