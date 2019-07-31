|
|
James Gilcrease
James "J.B." Gilcrease, 90, of Van Buren passed away Monday, July 29, 2019, at his home. He was born Nov. 9, 1928, in Dry Prong, La., to the late John and Audie Gilcrease. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II and the Korean War and was a retired medical aidman. He was a member of American Legion Post No. 31 in Fort Smith for 39 years and a lifetime member of Disabled American Veterans.
He was preceded in death by a grandchild, Brandon Burns;and a great-grandchild, Eden Rose Dortch.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia of the home; two daughters, Anita Ricketts and husband Larry of Rudy and Kay Burns and husband Bobby of Van Buren; a son, James Gilcrease and wife LaVinia of Van Buren; two sisters, Joye Stoneking of Minden, La., and Jerri Stiller of Surprise, Ariz.; six grandchildren, Erik Ricketts, Josh Gilcrease, Jerrod Ricketts, Ryan Burns, Jason Gilcrease and Leah Dortch; and five great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow at Gracelawn Cemetery with military honors, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Roger Parks, Rickey Parks, Bud Roscoe, Larry Mosley, Bob Person, Erik Ricketts and Jerrod Ricketts.
The family will visit with friends 5-7 p.m. Friday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
Published in Times Record from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019