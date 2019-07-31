Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-5081
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Gilcrease
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Gilcrease


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Gilcrease
James "J.B." Gilcrease, 90, of Van Buren passed away Monday, July 29, 2019, at his home. He was born Nov. 9, 1928, in Dry Prong, La., to the late John and Audie Gilcrease. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II and the Korean War and was a retired medical aidman. He was a member of American Legion Post No. 31 in Fort Smith for 39 years and a lifetime member of Disabled American Veterans.
He was preceded in death by a grandchild, Brandon Burns;and a great-grandchild, Eden Rose Dortch.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia of the home; two daughters, Anita Ricketts and husband Larry of Rudy and Kay Burns and husband Bobby of Van Buren; a son, James Gilcrease and wife LaVinia of Van Buren; two sisters, Joye Stoneking of Minden, La., and Jerri Stiller of Surprise, Ariz.; six grandchildren, Erik Ricketts, Josh Gilcrease, Jerrod Ricketts, Ryan Burns, Jason Gilcrease and Leah Dortch; and five great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow at Gracelawn Cemetery with military honors, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Roger Parks, Rickey Parks, Bud Roscoe, Larry Mosley, Bob Person, Erik Ricketts and Jerrod Ricketts.
The family will visit with friends 5-7 p.m. Friday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Times Record from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now