James Ginn
James Carroll Ginn, age 88, passed away Friday, May 3, 2019, at Broward Health Medical Center after a brief hospitalization. At the time of his passing, he was in the hearts of those he loved the most. Born in Lelia Lake, Texas, on Sept. 2, 1930, James was the son of the late Walter and Geneva (Whatley) Ginn. He was a graduate of Bentonville High School. James honorably served his country in the U.S. Army and the Army National Guard. James was a truck driver for 30 years, working for Motive Parts Warehouse and then Rheem. After driving three million miles, he found a position where he could be at home more by working in the main office of J.B. Hunt Transport from 1982-96. His duties included starting their driver training school and working in their safety department. After moving to a farm outside of Bentonville with his family in 1943, James lived in Fort Smith from 1951-76, then back to Bentonville from 1976-2019. He relocated to Fort Lauderdale, Fla., earlier this year to be near his son. Not content to be idle, James also raised beef cattle on his farm from 1977-2005.
James is survived by his wife, Martha Ellen (Neighbors) Ginn; his son, David Carroll Ginn, M.D., of Fort Lauderdale; his brothers, John Ginn of Gravette and Jack Ginn of LaPlata, Md.; and his sisters, Dr. Mary Lea Ginn of Cincinnati and Vera Howard and Ruby Watkins, both of Rogers.
He was predeceased by his sister, Wanda Root of Flint, Mich.
James enjoyed spending time with his family, reading, working on his farm and in his shop and traveling. Between truck driving and family vacations, he visited 49 states plus Canada and Mexico. James was a Christian who loved studying the Bible and attending church, including Grand Avenue Baptist Church in Fort Smith and First Baptist Church of Centerton. His pleasant personality, sense of humor, dedication to his family and smile will be
remembered. We were blessed that James and Ellen celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary last November.
