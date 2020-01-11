|
|
James Gowing
James R. Gowing, 74, of Altus died Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, in Fort Smith. He was born June 20, 1945, in Altus to Chloe and Agnes Harris Gowing. He was an artist and designer.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Paul Gowing; and a sister, Nina Brown.
He is survived by his wife, Willene Harris Gowing of Altus; a son, Greg Gowing of Altus; a sister, Ruth Ballard of Baltimore, Md.; and four grandchildren, Kenyon, Graysen, Foster and Adeline Gowing.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at Shaffer Funeral Home Chapel in Ozark with Brother Jamie Kendrick officiating. Burial will be at Harris Cemetery, under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home.
Family will visit with friends from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Shaffer Funeral Home, 2315 W. Commercial St., Ozark.
Serving as pallbearers will be Todd Harris, Paul Louis Kendrick, Bobby Standridge, Rick Hurst, Garrett Walker, Scott Burns, Jimmy Zolliecoffer and Cody Jackson.
Honorary pallbearers are Gratton Harris, Rhan Walker, Vernon Rice, Cardith Walker, Michael Scott Irby, Lewis Rue, Kayne Satterfield, Alice Pruitt, Lonnie Turner, Noah Standridge and Michael Harris.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 12, 2020