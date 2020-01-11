Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shaffer Funeral Home
2315 W Commerical St
Ozark, AR 72949
(479) 667-4147
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Shaffer Funeral Home
2315 W Commerical St
Ozark, AR 72949
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
2:00 PM
Shaffer Funeral Home
2315 W Commerical St
Ozark, AR 72949
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Gowing
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Gowing


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Gowing Obituary
James Gowing
James R. Gowing, 74, of Altus died Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, in Fort Smith. He was born June 20, 1945, in Altus to Chloe and Agnes Harris Gowing. He was an artist and designer.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Paul Gowing; and a sister, Nina Brown.
He is survived by his wife, Willene Harris Gowing of Altus; a son, Greg Gowing of Altus; a sister, Ruth Ballard of Baltimore, Md.; and four grandchildren, Kenyon, Graysen, Foster and Adeline Gowing.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at Shaffer Funeral Home Chapel in Ozark with Brother Jamie Kendrick officiating. Burial will be at Harris Cemetery, under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home.
Family will visit with friends from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Shaffer Funeral Home, 2315 W. Commercial St., Ozark.
Serving as pallbearers will be Todd Harris, Paul Louis Kendrick, Bobby Standridge, Rick Hurst, Garrett Walker, Scott Burns, Jimmy Zolliecoffer and Cody Jackson.
Honorary pallbearers are Gratton Harris, Rhan Walker, Vernon Rice, Cardith Walker, Michael Scott Irby, Lewis Rue, Kayne Satterfield, Alice Pruitt, Lonnie Turner, Noah Standridge and Michael Harris.
To leave online condolences visit www.shafferfuneralhomeozark.com.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -