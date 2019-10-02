|
James Grace
James Harold Grace, 77, of Coal Hill died Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, in Coal Hill.
Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Friday at Belt Cemetery under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home in Ozark.
He is survived by three daughters, Gail Sampley, Patty Jones and Mandy Thompson, all of Ozark; two sons, Buddy and Toby Grace, both of Coal Hill; two sisters, Darlene Moon of Oklahoma and Suzy Hubbard of Bentonville; three brothers, Argus Grace of Pea Ridge, Clarence Grace of Van Buren and Junior Grace; 15 grandchildren; and 35 great-grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 3, 2019