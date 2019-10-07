Home

James Green Obituary
James Green
James "Jimmy" Robert Green, 75, of Van Buren passed away Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at a Little Rock hospital. He was born June 13, 1944, in Dunn, N.C. He was a retired airplane mechanic and an Air Force veteran of the Vietnam War. He loved building hot rods at D&D Specialty Cars.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Phillip Green Jr.
He is survived by his wife, Sherrie of the home; one son, Colby Green of Van Buren; one brother, Harry Green of Bentonville; three sisters, Cholly Tippit, Marion Snow and husband David and Dorothy Harris, all of Van Buren; his mother-in-law, Kaye Mendenhall; two brothers-in-law, Corey Mendenhall and Chris Mendenhall and his wife Autumn; and two nephews, Colton and Caden Mendenhall.
Funeral service will be held graveside with military honors at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Family will visit with relatives and friends 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Colby Green, Keith Davis, Corey Mendenhall, Chris Mendenhall, Chase Capron and Denny Johns.
Online condolences may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 8, 2019
