James "Buck" Edward Griffith, 81, of Vian died Wednesday, June 12, 2019.
Private memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation is under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service.
He is survived by three daughters, Jody Williams and Monika Benton, both of Heavener, and Kristina Griffith; a son, Joe Griffith of Autreyville, N.C.; two sisters, JoAnn Evans and Audrey Griffith; two brothers, Bill and Charles Griffith; nine grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on June 14, 2019
