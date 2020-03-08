|
|
James Hansel
James Kenneth Hansel, 86, of Van Buren passed away Friday, March 6, 2020, at a local hospital. He was a security officer for Rheem Manufacturing in Fort Smith and a U.S. Army veteran. He was a member of New Vision Worship Center in Van Buren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ellsworth and Coletta (Schrader) Hansel; two daughters, Ann Brumfield and Judy McCoy; a sister, Helen Hattery; three brothers, Jack, Leroy and Donny Hansel; and two grandsons, Tom Hansel and Phillip Thorne.
He is survived by his wife, Louise Hansel of the home; four daughters, Kate Taber, Teresa Wilson and Dorothy Gregg, all of Ohio, and Rhonda Peters of Van Buren; a son, Steven Hansel of Arizona; 14 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday March 10 at Ocker Memorial Chapel. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Family will visit with relatives and friends from 6-8 p.m. Monday at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 9, 2020