Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Hansel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Hansel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Hansel Obituary
James Hansel
James Kenneth Hansel, 86, of Van Buren passed away Friday, March 6, 2020, at a local hospital. He was a security officer for Rheem Manufacturing in Fort Smith and a U.S. Army veteran. He was a member of New Vision Worship Center in Van Buren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ellsworth and Coletta (Schrader) Hansel; two daughters, Ann Brumfield and Judy McCoy; a sister, Helen Hattery; three brothers, Jack, Leroy and Donny Hansel; and two grandsons, Tom Hansel and Phillip Thorne.
He is survived by his wife, Louise Hansel of the home; four daughters, Kate Taber, Teresa Wilson and Dorothy Gregg, all of Ohio, and Rhonda Peters of Van Buren; a son, Steven Hansel of Arizona; 14 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday March 10 at Ocker Memorial Chapel. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Family will visit with relatives and friends from 6-8 p.m. Monday at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -