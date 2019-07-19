|
James Hayden
James Floyd Hayden, 88, of Van Buren died Wednesday, July 17, 2019.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Burent with burial at New Cemetery in Mulberry.
He is survived by two daughters, Kathy Bobbit of Harrisonville, Mo., and Ruby Stewart of Wichita; seven sons, James, Eddie, Frank and Richard Killion, all of Wichita, Kan., Kenneth Killion of Ohio, Lawrence Killion of Fort Smith and Patrick Killion of Van Buren; two sisters, Dean Bowman of Witchia and Mary Lee of Rudy; a brother, Richard Hayden of Rudy; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on July 20, 2019