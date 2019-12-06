|
|
James Hayes
James "Jim" Michael Hayes, 82, of Fort Smith passed away Nov. 29, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family and friends. Jim was born April 26, 1937, in Pierre, S.D. At a young age, his family moved to Rapid City, S.D., where he was active in sports and organizations while hunting, fishing and hiking the Black Hills. He married his high school sweetheart, LaVonne Charlton, his wife of 62 years. After graduating from South Dakota School of Mines and Technology in 1959 with an engineering degree, Jim accepted a position with General Electric Manufacturing Management Training Program. Over the next eight years, the family lived in Cincinnati, Schenectady, N.Y., Marblehead, Mass., and Fort Wayne, Ind., and eventually settled in Siloam Springs. While raising their four children, Jim worked as plant manager of Franklin Electric, spending a year in Little Rock before moving to Fort Smith, where he served as plant manager of Baldor Electric. Jim incorporated his professional knowledge into a management book titled "There Must be a Message Here Someplace."
Over the years, Jim enjoyed the company of many dear friends and family, golfing, fishing, hunting, traveling, reading or simply sitting in the sunshine. He visited every state in the United States, with the exception of Idaho and Oregon.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd E. Hayes and Mary B. Hayes; and two siblings, Harold L. Hayes and Helen A. Hayes.
Jim is survived by wife, LaVonne Hayes of Fort Smith; a brother, Tom (Kathy) Hayes of Hudson, Wis.; four children, Mike (Janette) Hayes of Siloam Springs, Jeff (Lora) Hayes of Fayetteville, Julie (Mark) Fly of Nashville, Tenn., and David (Angela) Hayes of Rockingham, Va.; as well as 12 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Visitation with the family will be held from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall in Siloam Springs and 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at First United Methodist Church Narthex in Fort Smith.
Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, 200 N. 15th St., Fort Smith, AR 72901; or Mercy Hospice, 3300 S. 70th St., Fort Smith, AR 72903; or First United Methodist Church, 325 E. Twin Springs St., Siloam Springs, AR 72761.
To place online condolences, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 11, 2019