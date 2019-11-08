Home

James David Holloway, 91, of Fort Smith died Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019.
Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith. His body was cremated.
He is survived by his wife, Mary; a daughter, Onita Oechsner of Fort Smith; three sons, Phillip Holloway of Fort Smith, Gary Holloway of Bonanza and Albert Holloway of Riversdale, Calif.; two sisters, Dorothy Chambers of Fort Smith and Mary Wilson of Bonanza; a brother, Wendell Holloway of Muldrow; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation will begin at 1:15 pm. Wednesday, prior to the service.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 10, 2019
