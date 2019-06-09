|
|
James Houston
James "Jimmy" Howard Houston passed from this life Saturday, June 8, 2019 in Fort Smith. Jimmy was born July 27, 1943, in Glendale, Ariz., to Elva Maude Gibson Houston and Nova Houston. Jimmy was the sixth of 12 kids. His dad moved the family more than a few times for construction work, eventually ending up back on the old homestead in Winfield. While in high school back in Arkansas, he met and married the love of his life, Doris Jean Goddard. Together they raised four children, Danny, Angie, Jarrod and Michael.
Jimmy started Houston Wood Products in 1974 and in 1977 expanded to a larger saw mill on Ross Creek Road in Waldron. Working with lumber was his passion, though he never wanted to cut a tree from his own property. He retired from the milling business in 2007, after an accident that left him partially disabled.
Jimmy leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 58 years, Doris Houston of the home; son, Danny Houston (Pam) of Waldron; daughter, Angie Graves (Steve) of Mena; son, Jarrod Houston (Jacy) of Clarksville; son, Michael Houston of Waldron; as well as one brother, Don Houston of Kentucky; and his sisters, Sammie Simons of Houston, Kathy Howard of Waldron and Judy Piles of Waldron. Papa will forever be missed by his grandchildren, Erin Sconyers, Carley Sikes, Jake Houston, Alyssa Williamson, Kerrigan Kent, Bryce Yandell, Jayla Yandell, Leslyn Graves, Ben Graves, Ross Graves, Ashtyn Houston and Brayden Houston; and nine great-grandchildren.
Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents, Nova and Elva Houston; sisters, Nancy Hunt and Phyllis Barnes; and brothers, Scotty Houston, Tony Houston, Johnny Houston, Terry Houston and David Houston.
Jimmy's memorial life celebration will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Heritage Memorial Funeral Home in Waldron.
Arrangements and cremation are being entrusted to Heritage Memorial Funeral Home in Waldron.
Jimmy's visitation will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Heritage Funeral Home in Waldron.
You may leave words of comfort and remembrance for Jimmy's family by visiting www.heritagememorialfh.com.
Published in Times Record on June 10, 2019