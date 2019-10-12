Home

James Iames
James "Jim" Iames took his final breath on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, after a long struggle with health issues and visiting relatives. Jim was a good man, honest and hard working. He loved life for all it offered. Fast cars, motorcycles, good times and friends are what defined Jim. Friend or foe, he always had a smile for you. He loved many including five ex-wives, three daughters and a son he never spoke of.
He was preceded in death by his dad, his mom and an older brother.
He is survived by his girlfriend of 16 years, his children, grandchildren, a brother, a sister and his nieces and nephews, mostly from the Fort Smith area.
Memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Community Bible Church, 9201 Dallas St., Fort Smith, officiated by Pastor Matt Whitson.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Cremation Services, 914 N. 32nd St., Fort Smith. (479) 434-3901.
To pay an online tribute, please visit www.brothertonbrothersfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 13, 2019
