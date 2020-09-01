1/1
James Jackson Sr.
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Jackson Sr.
James Oliver Jackson Sr., 62, of Fort Smith was called to take his eternal rest on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. He was born Nov. 22, 1957, in Conway.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Daisy Mae and Joe Nathan Jackson Sr.; two brothers, Larry Jackson and Joe Faulkner; and a sister, Elevina Croston.
He leaves to cherish his memories his wife, LaDonna Jackson; a son, James Jackson Jr.; two daughters, Jamie Jackson and Candace Cuello; two grandchildren, James and Kendall; seven brothers, Richard (Susan), Lloyd (Brenda), Joe Nathan Jr. (Helen), Fred, Keith, Rodney (Anita) and Rickey Jackson; four sisters, Glory, Diane and Virginia Jackson and Josephine Hall; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Private service is under the direction of Rowell-Parish Mortuary, 611 N. Ninth St., Fort Smith.
Public walk-through will be noon to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4 at the funeral home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Sep. 1 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rowell-Parish Mortuary
611 N 9Th St
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 782-9200
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rowell-Parish Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved