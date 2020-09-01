James Jackson Sr.

James Oliver Jackson Sr., 62, of Fort Smith was called to take his eternal rest on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. He was born Nov. 22, 1957, in Conway.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Daisy Mae and Joe Nathan Jackson Sr.; two brothers, Larry Jackson and Joe Faulkner; and a sister, Elevina Croston.

He leaves to cherish his memories his wife, LaDonna Jackson; a son, James Jackson Jr.; two daughters, Jamie Jackson and Candace Cuello; two grandchildren, James and Kendall; seven brothers, Richard (Susan), Lloyd (Brenda), Joe Nathan Jr. (Helen), Fred, Keith, Rodney (Anita) and Rickey Jackson; four sisters, Glory, Diane and Virginia Jackson and Josephine Hall; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Private service is under the direction of Rowell-Parish Mortuary, 611 N. Ninth St., Fort Smith.

Public walk-through will be noon to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4 at the funeral home.



