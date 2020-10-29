James Johnson Jr.

James "June Bug" Johnson Jr., 68, of Sallisaw died Oct. 28, 2020, in Fort Smith.

Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Sallisaw City Cemetery, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.

He is survived by his wife, Angie; two sons, Nick and Sammy Johnson; three sisters, Gracie Kitchens and Margaret and Aileen Johnson; five brothers, Amos, Everett, Charlie, Jesse and Bill Johnson; and three grandchildren.

Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store