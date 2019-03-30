|
|
James Jones
James Harold Jones, 87, of Paris passed away Friday, March 29, 2019, in Charleston. He was born Aug. 18, 1931, in Subiaco to his parents, Alma and Farris (Horne) Jones. He was a U.S. Army veteran, having served in the Korean War. He was the owner and operator of Harold Jones Construction for 46 years and was a member of Faith Pentecostal Church of God. Harold was an avid bull rider in his younger days and loved to team rope, which he was fortunate enough to be able to enjoy up into his 80s.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alma and Farris (Horne) Jones; two brothers, Ivo Jones and Lowell Ray Jones; and two sisters, Erma Faye Lee and Lois Fernstones.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Susan (Zimmer) Jones of Paris; four daughters, LaDonna Hart and husband Phil of Mobile, Ala., Sherry Blackaby and husband Eldon of Rogers, Denise Forst and husband Doug of Scranton and Christy Clark and husband Kelly of Greenwood; one sister, Betty Perez of California; seven grandchildren, Carla Green Howard, Patrick Green and wife Tina, Kurt Blackaby and wife April, Tori Forst, Trace Forst, Jackson Bridges and Addison Bridges; five great-grandchildren; and one special nephew, James Clarence Jones of Paris.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Monday, April 1, 2019, at Roller Funeral Home Chapel in Paris.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at Faith Pentecostal Church of God in Paris, officiated by the Rev. Ted Matlock. Burial will follow at Horne Cemetery in Midway, under the direction of Roller Funeral Home in Paris.
Online guestbook is available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/paris.
Pallbearers will be Kurt Blackaby, Trace Forst, Jackson Bridges, Patrick Green, Ray Black and Bob Hurley.
Honorary pallbearer is James Clarence Jones.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 31, 2019